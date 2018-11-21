Lexington County, SC (WLTX) — One person has died from injuries suffered in a collision on Interstate 20 in Lexington County, a crash that shut down a stretch of the road for hours.

A state trooper confirmed Tuesday afternoon that one person, identified as 65-year-old Alexander Buie, was killed. Buie reportedly lost control of the tractor-trailer while trying to avoid hitting another car. The tractor-trailer then went off the road, hitting trees and a fence.

Buie, who was from Fayetteville, North Carolina, was pronounced dead at the scene from his injuries, according to the Lexington County Coroner's Office.

The collision happened at mile marker 58, between the U.S. 1 and Highway 378 exits. At one point, traffic was shut down in both eastbound and westbound lanes.

Troopers say the tractor-trailer ran off the roadway and caught on fire. Emergency crews arrived on the scene to find heavy flames and smoke. The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control was called in to clean up a fuel spill at that location.

The circumstances leading up to the collision remain under investigation.

© 2018 WLTX