68-year-old Winston-Salem woman missing

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Police are searching for a woman who went missing on Monday night in Winston-Salem, according to officials.

Authorities with the Winston-Salem Police Department said they are looking for 68-year-old Mary Parker Watson.

Watson is 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 160 pounds. She was last seen wearing blue denim pants, a brown jacket, white tennis shoes, and a a blue denim hat.

Police said she was last seen around 11 p.m. on Monday. They believe she is driving a blue Mercedes Benz with the North Carolina license plate number EDV-3990.