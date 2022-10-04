68-year-old Winston-Salem woman missing

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Police are searching for a woman who went missing on Monday night in Winston-Salem, according to officials.
Authorities with the Winston-Salem Police Department said they are looking for 68-year-old Mary Parker Watson.
Watson is 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 160 pounds. She was last seen wearing blue denim pants, a brown jacket, white tennis shoes, and a a blue denim hat.
Police said she was last seen around 11 p.m. on Monday. They believe she is driving a blue Mercedes Benz with the North Carolina license plate number EDV-3990.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Ms. Watson is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.