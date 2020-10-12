Winston-Salem restaurant 6th and Vine set to close temporarily

Restaurant owner Kathleen Barnes took to Facebook to make the announcement.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem restaurant 6th and Vine is set to close temporarily over the winter months and due to rising COVID cases.

"While we’ve extended our “outdoor only” model as long as possible, with temperatures falling, and Covid cases rising, it’s growing difficult to make ends meet. But, we will still be open, this Thursday, through Sunday, from 11 am to 9 pm" said Barnes.

She also gave thanks to her staff, saying that they helped to make the stress fun during these tough times.

"The members of my staff have stood beside me with amazing support, love, and laughter, this whole time! They have made the stress fun, instead of debilitating."

For those wondering when 6th and Vine will open back up, mark your calendars!