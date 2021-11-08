7 Burlington firefighters treated for heat-related illness after battling house fire

The cause of the fire was improperly disposed cigarettes.

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Seven Burlington firefighters were treated Tuesday for heat related illnesses, including one that was taken to a hospital after battling a house fire.

The Burlington Fire Department was called to a house fire 4:40 p.m. on West Front Street. It was reported that several people were possibly trapped inside. One woman was taken to Alamance Regional Medical Center.

The cause of the fire was improperly disposing of cigarettes, investigators said. This is the second house fire caused by improperly disposed cigarettes.

The Burlington Fire Department reemphasizes the importance of disposing of smoking materials in proper containers and utilizing proper methods.