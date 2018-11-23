FAYETTEVILLE, NC (WNCN) - A pickup truck driver ran a stop sign, crashing into a church van and sending several people to the hospital early Friday in Fayetteville police said.

The wreck happened around 7:30 a.m. at the intersection of Camden Road and Whitfield Street, according to police.

The crash happened when the driver of a pickup truck ran a stop sign and collided with the side of the church van, causing it to flip, officials said.

Seven people in the church van were taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center as a precaution, according to police.

There were no life-threatening injuries from the crash, according to authorities.

The driver of the pickup truck, who has not been identified, was charged with failure to stop, police said.

The name of the church involved was not immediately available from police.

