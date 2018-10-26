RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) - Seven people were injured and much of a building was evacuated Friday afternoon during a blaze at a high-rise apartment building in Raleigh.

The incident was reported just after 1 p.m. at Glenwood Towers at 509 Glenwood Ave., according to officials.

Flames were seen coming out one of the windows of the tower. The fire was under control by 2:20 p.m., officials said.

The fire broke out on the ninth floor of the building and everyone on the eighth floor and below was told to evacuate, fire officials said.

Seven people were taken to a nearby hospital for injuries, according to fire crews.

Another 100 need to be evaluated, according to EMS officials.

The building is a Raleigh Housing Authority public housing apartment complex for elderly residents on a fixed income.

Glenwood Avenue is closed in the area and Johnston Street is being used as a staging area for fire crews.

The Red Cross said the organization is on standby in case it is needed to provide assistance to residents who have been evacuated.

