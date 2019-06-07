WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Police are investigating the death of a 7-month-old boy.

According to a release, officers were called to an apartment on Franciscan Drive on Thursday morning due to an infant not breathing.

Police say when officers got there, the family was performing CPR on the little boy. EMS transported the baby to Brenner Children's Hospital, but he did not survive.

Police say an autopsy revealed the baby had injuries that caused his death.

Investigators have ruled the boy's death a homicide.

Police aren't releasing the infant's name at this time. The investigation is ongoing.