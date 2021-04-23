7 Pasquotank deputies on leave, 3 resign following Elizabeth City shooting

Seven Pasquotank deputies are on leave and three more have resigned in the aftermath of a Black man being shot and killed by deputies serving a warrant.

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — Ten Pasquotank County Sheriff's deputies are either on administrative leave or have resigned following the shooting death of a Black man in Elizabeth City while serving drug-related search and arrest warrants, 13News Now has learned.

According to Pasquotank County Manager Sparty Hammett, seven deputies are on paid administrative leave, while three have resigned from their positions. One of those resignations was a retirement option.

The three resignations, however, were unrelated to the shooting, according to Pasquotank County Sheriff's Administrative Assistant Heather Carawan.

Pasquotank County only has about 55 sworn deputies total, according to Maj. Aaron Wallio with the Sheriff's Office.

The disclosure comes as calls increase for the release of deputy body camera footage amid signs that Andrew Brown Jr. was shot in the back and killed as he was trying to drive away.

North Carolina law requires a court order to release bodycam footage. On Friday Elizabeth City Council voted 5-0 to officially request the sheriff's deputy body camera video of Brown's death.

When asked in a text if the body camera footage could be released in a couple of days, Pasquotank Sheriff Tommy Wooten replied, "We are trying."

