CAROVA BEACH, N.C. — A 7-year-old boy is recovering in the hospital after a sheriff's department vehicle hit the child at Carova Beach.

The accident happened after 9:30 a.m. Saturday near milepost 16 on the beach, Currituck County’s chief of fire-EMS Ralph Melton said.

A Currituck County Sheriff's Office four-wheel drive vehicle hit the boy. The child had minor injuries and was airlifted to Children's Hospital of The King's Daughters in Norfolk as a precaution, Melton said.

The boy is in good condition and is still being monitored at CHKD, he said.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.