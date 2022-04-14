7-year-old boy greets President Biden in true style

The boy was dressed and ready to impress while meeting President Biden after he landed in Greensboro.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A 7-year-old boy can now tell all of his friends he has met the President of the United States.

Matthew, who’s the son of Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan was the first to greet President Biden after he arrived Thursday at Piedmont Triad International Airport.

He was dressed and ready to impress while meeting President Biden. He had on a bowtie, jacket, and sneakers.

Biden will speak at North Carolina A&T State University in Greensboro. He'll be talking about his 'Building a Better America' plan. Several state and local leaders are in attendance, including Gov. Roy Cooper and Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan.

White House officials said Biden will discuss efforts to increase pay, rebuild the supply chain, and bring down costs for Americans. He's also expected to talk about the Innovation Act and speak with NC A&T students studying robotics and cybersecurity, highlighting the university's emphasis on engineering.