GRAHAM, NC - Graham police have found a previously missing boy on Sunday afternoon.

"It is with great relief that Jalil Wallace has been located and is safe." a post on the Graham police's Facebook page announced.

Wallace, who has autism, left his home around 11:18 a.m. according to police. The North Carolina Highway Patrol used their helicopter to help with the search for the 7-year-old boy.

11/04/2018 the Graham Police Department responded to a 7-year-old missing juvenile. The Graham Police Department is asking the community to be on the lookout for Jalil Wallace, B/M/02-04-2011(7), he left his residence at 11:18 AM and has not been seen or heard from since. pic.twitter.com/Vmwszvb5N4 — GrahamPolice (@GrahamPolice) November 4, 2018

Highway Patrol has their chopper out to assist in finding Jalil Wallace who was reported missing late this morning. Any information please call @GrahamPolice or 911. @WFMY pic.twitter.com/V5ACui9SGV — Don Richard (@monkeytruckman) November 4, 2018

