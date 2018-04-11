GRAHAM, NC - Graham police have found a previously missing boy on Sunday afternoon.
"It is with great relief that Jalil Wallace has been located and is safe." a post on the Graham police's Facebook page announced.
Wallace, who has autism, left his home around 11:18 a.m. according to police. The North Carolina Highway Patrol used their helicopter to help with the search for the 7-year-old boy.
