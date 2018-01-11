REIDSVILLE, N.C. -- October 11 was a horrible day for mother Tara Heuser Monday.

She was involved in a head-on collision on Church Street between Reidsville and Greensboro.

Tara's daughter Leila and son Rush were in the car with her. She says seatbelts 'saved their lives but not without injury.'

Rush was rushed to emergency surgery due to internal injuries at Cone. His injuries made it hard for him to walk post-surgery. That's when his best friend Quinton stepped in during a hospital visit.

In the picture you can see that 7-year-old Quinton is helping Rush take his first steps after the accident. Tara says they have been best friends since they were four years old.

Rush hasn't been able to go back to school at UNCG Moss Street Partnership School since the accident because he's still in recovery mode.

WFMY News 2's Jessica Winters will be sitting down with the family for more on this story.

© 2018 WFMY