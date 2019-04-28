GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — A 70-year-old woman died while on a motorcycle ride with her husband Saturday morning in Guilford County.

North Carolina State Highway Patrol says Patricia Willard of Randleman died when the motorcycle rode up on the rear of a flatbed tow truck around 8 a.m. near the intersection of Sumner Church Road and Old Randleman Road. The truck was parked on Sumner Church Road, taking up the lane of travel.

Patricia's husband, Jerry Willard, was driving the motorcycle when he clipped the edge of the truck according to Highway Patrol. Patricia was in the rear seat holding on to Jerry.

Jerry was seriously injured and taken to Moses Cone Hospital. He was later sent to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center and is believed to be in critical condition.

It's not yet known if charges will be filed.

