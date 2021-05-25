$7,000 reward offered in road rage killing of Greensboro mother

Crime Stoppers is now offering up to a $7,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the shooting death of Carolyn Tiger.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The road rage killing of 26-year-old, Carolyn Tiger has yet to be solved in Greensboro.

Crime Stoppers is now offering up to a $7,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the case.

Tiger, who was a mother was shot in the head on March 3, 2019, following a minor car crash with a man who was driving a light blue Hyundai. Greensboro police said Tiger was shot around 4:35 p.m. at the intersection of Patton Avenue and South Elm-Eugene Street in Greensboro. Police said the man attempted to block Tiger from leaving and that’s when he opened fire shooting and killing her. Tiger was shot with children in the back of her car.

Police said Tiger didn’t know the man who shot her and that it was a random act of violence.

In addition to the Crime Stoppers Reward, the state is offering up to $5,000 for information for a total of $7,000.