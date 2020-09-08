72-year-old Greensboro man in critical condition following crash with tractor truck

According to the Greensboro Police Department, the accident happened on Wolfe Rd.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A 72-year-old man is in critical condition following a crash in Greensboro Sunday.

According to the Greensboro Police Department, the accident happened on Wolfe Rd.

Police said Steve Cooper Coble,72, was driving east on Wolfe Rd. when a tractor truck entered the intersection from Alcott Road. Coble was unable to stop and hit the front left corner of the truck. Coble is now listed in critical condition at Moses Cone Hospital, police said.

The driver of the tractor truck Pink Moore, 67, was charged with failure to see before starting in the roadway.