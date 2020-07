Durham Police Chief C.J. Davis said in a statement that “reckless behavior” led to the shooting death of Paulette Thorpe late Saturday.

Police say a 74-year-old North Carolina woman was fatally shot by “celebratory gunfire” on the Fourth of July.

Davis said some people “carelessly” fired guns into the air during the holiday celebration. Police say Thorpe died at a hospital.