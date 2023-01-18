Trinity man arrested after attacking 75-year-old man, police say

28-year-old Brantley Walker Wray was arrested and charged Wednesday for the assault.

TRINITY, N.C. — A 75-year-old man was attacked by a Trinity man on Dec. 2, according to police.

28-year-old Brantley Walker Wray was arrested and charged Wednesday for the assault.

Investigators received tips from the community after releasing surveillance footage of the vehicles involved in the offensive.

Detectives found additional evidence that linked Wray as the suspect.

Wray was arrested at 9:57 a.m., Wednesday and charged with one count of felonious assault. He received a $25,000 secured bond and was placed in the Davidson County Jail where he has since bonded out.

The court date is set for January 18, 2023.

