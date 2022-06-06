75-year-old man dies in crash in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A 75-year-old man died after he was involved in a car crash in May.
Greensboro police said John Daniel White, 75, of Greensboro crashed into another vehicle on May 17, just before 6 p.m. in the area of South Holden Road at I-85. Police said he was traveling south in the left turn lane of South Holden Road when he failed to reduce speed and crashed into the back of a KIA. Police said the driver of the KIA was stopped in the left turn lane while waiting to turn.
Police said White suffered serious injures and was transported to Moses Cone Hospital. He later died June 6, from his injuries sustained from the crash.