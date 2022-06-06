75-year-old man dies in crash in Greensboro

Greensboro police said John Daniel White, 75, of Greensboro crashed into another vehicle on May 17, just before 6 p.m. in the area of South Holden Road at I-85. Police said he was traveling south in the left turn lane of South Holden Road when he failed to reduce speed and crashed into the back of a KIA. Police said the driver of the KIA was stopped in the left turn lane while waiting to turn.