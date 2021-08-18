75-year-old man missing in Surry County

Authorities said 75-year-old Robert Lee Powell suffers from the early stages of Alzheimer's.

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. — The Surry County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 75-year-old man in Lowgap.

Investigators said deputies responded to Cabin Trail Wednesday after Robert Lee Powell was reported missing Monday. He also goes by the name of “Bob” or “Bobby.” Authorities said Powell suffers from the early stages of Alzheimer's.

He was last seen wearing long pants, blue zip-up rain jacket with Mountain Hardware embroidered on the rain jacket.

The Surry County Sheriff’s Office also requested the assistance of the Surry County Emergency Medical Services, Mount Airy Rescue Squad, and Skull Camp Volunteer Fire Department in the search for the missing man.