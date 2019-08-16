ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. — Good news to report on a missing 75-year-old North Carolina woman in Orange County. Deputies say Maryanne Rosenman, who may suffer from dementia was found Friday morning not far from her house in the woods in a drainage ditch.

She was taken to UNC Hospital to be treated for exposure, deputies said.

Ms. Rosenman disappeared from her home near Turkey Farm Road in Chapel Hill Wednesday.

In a quick news conference the sheriff's office thank everyone who helped with the search.

Over 30 years later, 'Boys on the Tracks' mystery still haunts small Arkansas town