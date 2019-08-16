ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. — Orange County Sheriff's Deputies are using K9s to search for a 75-year-old woman who went missing early Wednesday morning.

Deputies say a silver alert was issued for Maryanne Rosenman, who may suffer from dementia.

Ms. Rosenman is missing from her home near Turkey Farm Road in Chapel Hill. She was last seen wearing a light blue-green nightgown, and was possibly sighted on Whitefield Road near the New Hope Fire Station.

Deputies say the best way people can help is to search their own properties, and make sure people who live in the area of Whitefield Road remain vigilant in keeping an eye out for Ms. Rosenman.

Orange County Sheriff's Office Updated flier with a second photo of missing woman, Maryanne Rosenma... n. We continue to be grateful for offers of assistance, but at this time, we have adequate resources delivering a coordinated response with multiple search dogs.

Anyone with information about Maryanne Rosenman should call Orange County Sheriff's Office at 919-644-3050.

