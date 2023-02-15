8-year-old Aacuria Hinton shot in sleep is up and dancing

"Her energy and time need to be focused on her healing," said her father. But she continues to make progress.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — 8-year-old Aacuria Hinton's family is clinging on to prayer, hope and faith while she recovers in the hospital.

"Her energy and time need to be focused on her healing," said her father, Michael Hinton.

It's been three weeks since she was shot. A bullet hit her in the mouth while she slept in bed. The bullet went through her house.

Greensboro Police are still searching for a suspect.

"Unfortunately, we can't change what happened," said M. Hinton.

While police are investigating, her family has not left her side in the hospital.

Hinton's father tells News 2 her journey has had ups and downs.

"The surgery that they did on Sunday wasn't a success as we hoped it was. The skin graph wasn't maintaining enough blood flow from the jaw and the muscles in the jaw," said Hinton.

They thought that would be the end of her surgery but that wasn't the case.

"On Tuesday, they put a rod [in] her face to keep the mandolin bone from decaying or not being healthy, so when they go and do the surgery again in a few months it will be healthy enough to hold," said Hinton.

Her dad said she's making progress despite the challenges.

"The healing from the stitches and scars have healed up nicely. The tongue has healed pretty extensively," said Hinton.

She's even been up dancing to music, reminding her father of her glowing personality.

"It made people smile and made people feel a sense that she's good. People are supporting her and they love her even the hospital staff. A few came in here dancing and enjoying all her time and that's what I love," said Hinton.

Michael Hinton says it's still difficult for his daughter to speak clearly.