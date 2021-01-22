x
8-year-old opens hot cocoa stand to raise money for family of fallen officer

8-year-old Max raised $1,000 over the summer for the family of Officer Anthony Dia, who was killed in the line of duty on July 4.

TOLEDO, Ohio — An 8-year-old boy is selling hot cocoa this weekend at a stand in front of his west Toledo home in an effort to raise money for the family of the late Toledo Police Officer Brandon Stalker.

Stalker was shot and killed in the line of duty, while working perimeter security at a standoff in central Toledo on Monday.

Credit: WTOL

Over the summer, Max raised over $1,000 with a lemonade stand for the family of Officer Anthony Dia, who was shot and killed on July 4, 2020.

You can pick up a cup of cocoa starting at 10:30 a.m. Saturday and Sunday at 2333 Oak Grove Place, Toledo, Ohio 43613.

