8-year-old dies after getting shot in the chest with a BB gun in Alexander County

ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. — An 8-year-old has died after getting shot in the chest by a BB gun on Sunday in Alexander County.

According to the Alexander County Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened at a home in the Stony Point community.

Deputies said when they arrived on the scene, they discovered an 8-year-old child was struck in the chest with a single shot from a BB or Pellet gun. The child was transported to Iredell Memorial Hospital. The child was then evaluated at Iredell and was transferred to Brenner’s Children’s hospital in Winston Salem.

During transport, officials said the child went into cardiac arrest and was diverted to Davey Medical Center. He later died from his injuries at Davey medical center.

Deputies said the initial findings from the investigations appear to indicate that the injury was accidental. Deputies said two kids, 8 and 7, were shooting a BB gun and a pellet rifle at targets near the family home.