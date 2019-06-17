BALD HEAD ISLAND, N.C. — An 8-year-old was bitten by something believed to be a shark Sunday afternoon along South Beach on Bald Head Island.

According to the Village of Bald Head Island, the incident happened at 4:00 p.m.

The boy suffered non-life threatening puncture wounds to the leg. First responders say the wounds could be from a shark, however, the size and type of shark is unknown at this time.

The 8-year-old was treated by Village Public Safety Officers and transported off the island on the Bald Head Island ferry.

