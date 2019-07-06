OAK ISLAND, N.C. — A volunteer water rescue team saved an 8-year-old boy who floated away from the North Carolina coast on a raft shaped like a unicorn.

News outlets report that the Ohio boy was at the beach on Oak Island on Monday when a gust of wind blew the raft nearly half a mile (0.8 kilometers) out to sea. Volunteers with Oak Island Water Rescue say the unicorn float acted as a sail, which caused it to move too fast for the boy to stop. The water rescue team said that can and does happen when the breeze blows from land to sea.

Rescue crews say family members called 911 and the team used a raft to reach the boy and bring him back to shore.

WWAY-TV reports other floats blew out to sea several times last year, but this was the first time a child was still on board.

OTHER RELATED STORIES

RELATED: Women Stuck On Rainbow Unicorn Rescued By a Minnesota Sheriff's Deputy

RELATED: 'Float, Don't Fight': One Woman's Mission To Keep Others Safe From Rip Currents After Her Husband's Death

RELATED: Hurricane Florence Effect: NC Coastline Changed After Florence Leading To Stronger Rip Currents, Professor Says

RELATED: Nags Head Warning People to Avoid Giant Holes

RELATED: Dad Drowns Trying To Save Daughters From Rip Current At Atlantic Beach