Over 80 students not allowed to walk at graduation after destructive pranks

Graduating seniors involved in the prank are suspended for the remainder of the school year.

Example video title will go here for this video

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — The Alamance-Burlington School System's (ABSS) Board of Education released a statement Thursday stating that more than 80 students from the district will not be allowed to participate in upcoming graduation ceremonies.

These students were identified as going inside school buildings as part of senior pranks across the district.

Seven of these students were identified and charged by the Burlington Police Department for damaging eight toilets and six urinals at Walter Williams High School costing the district more than $4,000.

All six high school principals were told to let parents know if their students entered/trespassed school buildings and/or vandalized the outside and inside of the buildings.

Graduating seniors are suspended from campus for the remainder of the academic year and will not participate in graduation ceremonies.

Other students who are not graduating seniors will be suspended for the remainder of this school year and will be recommended for additional consequences under the Code of Conduct.

Students suspected of damage to school property will also be reported to law enforcement.

As the high school investigation continues, the district says they anticipate increasing the number of students who will not participate in graduation.

"We feel it is important to bring clarity to this unfortunate situation and to be transparent with the community," the district wrote in a statement. "This disruption of learning, monetary costs to our district, extra burden on our facilities team, and, at several campuses, the disregard for student safety simply cannot be tolerated."

The Board of Education fully supports this decision and it committed to zero tolerance in the schools.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.