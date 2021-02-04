8,000 vaccine appointments open in Guilford County

Thousands of COVID-19 vaccine appointments are available to anyone 16 and older in Guilford County.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Guilford County Health Department has opened 8,000 new vaccine appointments just a day after vaccine appointments were opened to everyone. The slots opened up at 2 p.m. Wednesday for appointments next week and are available to anyone 16 and older.

Appointments will be available online only at www.healthyguilford.com.

According to information on the Guilford County Division of Public Health's website, approximately 8,000 new spots will open for appointments on the following dates:

Thursday, April 8

Friday, April 9 - Saturday, April 10

Monday, April 12

Appointments will be available:

The call center will operate on Tuesday, April 6 from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Beginning at 2 p.m. until filled, online.

Guilford County vaccination appointments will be available at the following locations:

Mount Zion Baptist Church, 1301 Alamance Church Road, Greensboro, NC 27406

High Point University Community Center at Oak Hollow Mall, 921 Eastchester Drive (Suite 1230), High Point, NC 27262

Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W Gate City Blvd., Greensboro, NC 27403

Only those who have scheduled an appointment and received a confirmation should visit the vaccine sites. Walk-ins are not accepted.