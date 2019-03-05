RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina State Investigators say 82 people were arrested in a multi-state child exploitation operation called "Operation Southern Impact III."

Among the 82 arrested in the massive, multi-state operation were a firefighter, a business owner and a dishwasher.

Five of those arrests came from North Carolina.

Joshua Hall , arrested by Guilford County Sheriff's Office, charged with indecent liberties with a minor

, arrested by Guilford County Sheriff's Office, charged with indecent liberties with a minor Christopher John Authement , arrested in Nash County by SBI, charged with 2nd degree sexual exploitation of a minor (limited information, part of an ongoing investigation)

, arrested in Nash County by SBI, charged with 2nd degree sexual exploitation of a minor (limited information, part of an ongoing investigation) George Beall , arrested by Homeland Security Investigations - Charlotte, charged with federal probation violations, possession of child pornography

, arrested by Homeland Security Investigations - Charlotte, charged with federal probation violations, possession of child pornography David Kimball , arrested by Cary Police Department, charged with sexual exploitation of a minor

, arrested by Cary Police Department, charged with sexual exploitation of a minor Paul Sullivan, arrested by Cary Police Department, charged with sexual exploitation of a minor

The SBI says 17 children were rescued or identified as victims during the operation.

Task forces across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia started the planning for Operation Southern Impact III four months ago. The operation focused on persons who possess and distribute child porn and those who are sexually exploiting children on the internet.

Investigators seized over 1,600 digital devices, 203 of them were mobile phones.

SBI says those arrested ranged in age from 20 to 70 years old. Their jobs included firefighter, small business owner, IT specialist, youth minister, graphic designer and students.