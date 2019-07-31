GRAHAM, N.C. — A Memorial Service was held for Alamance County Deputy Sheriff Lawrence George Gowens on Wednesday. Deputy Gowens was killed 83 years ago, on Friday, July 31, 1936. Gowens was responding to a domestic dispute in Graham, where Robert S. Campbell had just shot his wife.

Deputy Gowens tried to arrest Campbell when Campbell fired a single shot from his shotgun, striking Deputy Gowens, who died shortly after the shooting.

The service was held at the Historic Providence Church Cemetery in Graham and conducted by the Alamance County Sheriff's Office Honor Guard.