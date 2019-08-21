HIGH POINT, N.C. — People in High Point are coming together to try to stop the violence. But is it working?

Jim Summey, Executive Director of the Community Against Violence said it does work but it’s a slow progress. In fact, he says 84-percent of offenders who participate in the programs don’t commit crimes again.

The organization said they work to contact repeat violent crime offenders. Then they put them on notice and let them know what they’re doing is wrong. Next, they offer them help and also inform them what’s going to happen to them in federal or the state system if they re-offend violently.

Summey said he does it for one reason, “We are against the death, we are against the violence. We are trying to save lives here.”

He said, “This is something so they will have a basis to make decisions in their life. Getting help or living the way they’ve been living.” He ultimately wants them to choose a life without violence for the safety of the community.

“We’re certainly hoping to see a whole lot less death around here because that’s what we want. No Death,” he said. However, even with the recent shootings, he said they do remain hopeful.

“Haven’t lost hope at all. I know it's going to get better. It's taking longer with this than I ever thought it would, but it is. And we’re going to stay with it. We already see a result that what we’re doing is making a difference,” said Summey.

