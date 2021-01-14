84-year-old killed after driver attempted to pass school bus in a no-passing zone: Troopers

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol said Scott James Wolfe, 28, was driving on NC 268 near Whites Creek Road in Wilkes County when he attempted to pass the bus.

WILKES COUNTY, N.C. — An 84-year-old man died following a crash where a driver attempted to pass a school bus in a no-passing zone, according to troopers.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol said Scott James Wolfe, 28, was driving on NC 268 near Whites Creek Road in Wilkes County when he attempted to pass the school bus. Troopers said the no-passing zone was in a curve marked with double yellow lines.

Troopers said Wolfe’s vehicle crashed into Clyde Delano Cox’s vehicle. Cox died at the scene. A passenger in Cox’s vehicle was transported to Wake Forest Baptist Health with non-life threatening injuries. Wolfe received serious injuries and was also transported to the same hospital.