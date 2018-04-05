WILSON, N.C. -- A North Carolina native who became a legendary jazz drummer, composer and educator will perform for the first time in his hometown.

Bill Kaye will perform June 7 during The Jazz Revival Project at the Vollis Simpson Whirligig Park in Wilson. The project is a new effort to recognize the jazz heritage of Wilson.

The 85-year-old Kaye also will talk about his life as a musician during a public discussion June 6 at 217 Brew Works.

Born Willie King Seaberry in 1932, Kaye has performed with many jazz greats, including Billie Holiday, Thelonious Monk and George Benson. He was the featured drummer for jazz workshops at the inaugural Newport Jazz Festival and is a music educator in the New York City public schools.

Kaye says he's elated to perform in his hometown.

