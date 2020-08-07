86-year-old man from Greensboro missing

Police said Arthur Robert Koch, 86, was last seen walking on Elm Street and Pisgah Church Road.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are searching for a missing man.

Police said Arthur Robert Koch, 86, was last seen walking on Elm Street and Pisgah Church Road.

He was wearing a cream-colored linen jacket, button-down shirt, blue jeans and brown leather Timberland boots.

If you have any information call Greensboro Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.

OTHER HEADLINES

Stay connected to local, national and breaking news: Download the new WFMY News 2 app.

►Text the keyword APP to 336-379-5775

►For the latest weather conditions and forecast text the keyword WEATHER to 336-379-5775

►For local news stories right to your phone text the keyword NEWS to 336-379-5775

►Need our Call for Action Team? Text keyword CFA to 336-379-5775