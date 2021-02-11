87-year-old woman charged with involuntary manslaughter after deadly crash in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Editor's Note: The main video in this story is from a November 2021 story on how to bring violence to an end in Greensboro.

Police said in October, Corinne Langone, 87, was driving on Pleasant Ridge Road, when she ran off the roadway and continued to drive on the shoulder before hitting a man. Police said she hit Anthony Carter, 43, before crashing into a brick sign. They were both taken to a local hospital for care. According to police, Carter later died from his injuries.