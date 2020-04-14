WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — UPDATE: Winston-Salem police said Ms. Julia Horne Church has been found safe and in good health. The silver alert for her has been canceled.

PREVIOUS: Winston-Salem police need help finding a missing 88-year-old woman.

Ms. Julia Horne Church suffers from a cognitive condition. A silver alert was issued for her.

She is 5'04” in height and weighs approximately 140 pounds. She has gray eyes and gray hair. She was last seen wearing a blue sweater and multi-colored pants. Additionally, she was last operating a 2012 Toyota Camry, gray in color. That vehicle has an NC Registration of CDL-2005.

If you see her, please call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700.

