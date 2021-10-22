9-foot gator put on leash, relocated after taking a stroll through a NC neighborhood

Residents told police that not only was the gator taking a walk, it had also tried breaking into the community pool.

SUNSET BEACH, N.C. — A sight to see last week in a neighborhood in Sunset Beach – police and wildlife officials walking a 9-foot alligator on a leash.

Sunset Beach police shared a picture on their Facebook page this past Thursday showing the end of the Oct. 15 incident on Oyster Bay Drive, according to CBS affiliate WNCN.

The station reported that officers responded to the area in reference to complaints of a gator walking through the neighborhood.

According to the station, residents told police that not only was the gator taking a walk, it had also tried breaking into the community pool.

When officers got to the scene, they saw the reptile had broken through the porch lattice at the community’s reservation office, according to WNCN.

“Out of concern for the safety of property owners and neighborhood residents, the gator was relocated to a nearby pond,” police wrote on Facebook.

According to the CBS affiliate, Oyster Bay Drive is in the middle of the Oyster Bay Golf Links course, near multiple ponds and not far from the Intracoastal Waterway.

