Police searching for 9-year-old Burlington girl last seen at a rollerskating rink Saturday

Burlington Police said 9-year-old Emoni Mandale Mebane was last seen at the Rollabout Skating Rink wearing a yellow shirt with flowers and black leggings Saturday.

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington Police are looking for a 9-year-old girl after her family reported her missing Saturday.

Police said 9-year-old Emoni Mandale Mebane of Burlington was dropped off at the Rollabout Skating Rink at 605 Chapel Hill Road on Saturday.

Her parents returned at 10:30 p.m. to pick Mebane up, but police said she was no longer there.

Employees at the skating rink told police Mebane was hanging out with another girl and her family. They believe Emoni left with the family.

Emoni is 4'3" and 60 pounds with braids. She was last seen wearing a yellow shirt with flowers and black leggings.

Burlington and Graham Police Communications said they have also requested K-9 units in the area where Emoni was last seen to help with the search.



Police said they don't have any information at this time that leads them to believe Mebane is in danger.