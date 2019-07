BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington Police say a previously missing 91-year-old man has been found.

James Lyon was found in Hagerstown, Md. Wednesday afternoon, according to police. Police say Lyon is in good health and is in the process of being reunited with family.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users