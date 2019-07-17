BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington Police are looking for a missing 91-year-old man.

James Lyon's family last saw him on Monday, July 15, according to police. Police say there is no foul play involved and Lyon has no known cognitive or physical impairments.

Lyon is believed to be driving a light gray 2013 Ford Edge with NC Registration WRX-8042. Police provided a stock photo of the vehicle.

A stock photo of the car James Lyon is believed to be driving.

Burlington Police

Anyone with information should call the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users