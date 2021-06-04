911 calls: Car stolen with one-year-old inside

The child was found safe and unharmed. Greensboro Police are still searching for the suspects.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Police continue to search for two men who stole a car with a baby inside over the weekend.

It sparked an Amber Alert early Saturday until someone found one-year-old Josea Petty safe and unharmed.

Two 911 calls were separated by several hours but made just a few streets apart.

The first came from a Valero gas station on South Elm-Eugene Street when a man realized his car and his son were gone.

"Somebody just hopped in my car and took off," the father told a 911 operator.

Police said the one-year-old was in his car seat the whole time.

The father said it happened very quickly and that had just stepped into the store when his car drove away.

"I don't know who got in it," he said.

Greensboro Police said two men took the car just after midnight Saturday. Hours later an Amber Alert went out for the baby.

Around 7 a.m. another person called 911 to report a baby found crying in a car seat on their front steps.

The caller does not live far from the gas station.

"I don't know how long the baby was outside," The caller told 911, "It's cold, you know?"

The homeowner gave the operator a description that matched Petty's description.

Police later found the stolen car in Winston-Salem but police are still searching for the two suspects.

Investigators do not believe either of the men knew the baby. Anyone with information should call the police.