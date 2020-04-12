'I'm scared to look up' | 911 calls released in Summit Avenue murder

Greensboro Police said Tiyon Gibson, 23, was killed on Thursday night. This is the record-breaking 57th homicide in the city this year.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man was shot to death outside Mrs. Winner's restaurant.

The shooting happened Thursday around 6:45 p.m. in the 800 block of Summit Avenue.

Police said Tiyon Amari Gibson, 23, from Greensboro died from his injuries. They are investigating the case as a homicide.

WFMY News 2 obtained the 911 calls witnesses made. Here is the transcript from some of them:

Tell me exactly what happened?

I just heard some gunshots. Probably like three or four pow pow pow!

How many people are injured? Just one, they’re saying it was one person.

That boy just shot that boy in the head oh my God {crying}

I’m getting help started for you

Oh my God {crying} I’m scared, I’m scared to look up

This violence comes on the heels of the Greensboro Police Department’s press conference Monday, pleading for the community’s help to stop the rash of shootings.

"The people carrying guns, willing to shoot people, they didn’t just wake up one day like this," Chief Brian James said. "There are some things that happened leading up to this. This is not just a police thing this is a community thing and we have to figure out what's going on there."

But Chief James said he’s also looking internally to see what the department can do better now that the city has reached an all-time high for homicides in a year: 57.

"We do have to look at do we actually have enough police resources for a city this size and we really have to examine that."

Police are looking for a gray car in connection with Gibson's killing but are not releasing suspect information at this time.