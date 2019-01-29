HIGH POINT, N.C. — He has so much to be thankful for as a 911 dispatcher has been released from the hospital and is now recovering at home.

Matthew Brown who works with High Point 911 Emergency Communications as a dispatcher suffered a medical emergency on the job earlier this month.

Brown was just minutes into his shift when he experienced a stroke.

"He turned around and asked his colleagues, or made a statement out into the room that said, 'I need help,” according to his Supervisor, Kyle Thaggard.

Brown has been in the hospital recovering ever since.

He has received an outpouring of support from his family, friends, co-workers and others in the community.

Brown said, he’s “Very relieved to be home and wants everyone to know he’s appreciated the outpouring of support and prayers.”

His family said, to please keep those “prayers coming while he starts in home therapy so he can get back to doing what he loves.”

The High Point 911 community has rallied around Brown every step of the way. They posted on Facebook in part, “We can’t wait to have him back in the “hot seat” with us! Matt, your High Point 911 family loves you and has missed you!”