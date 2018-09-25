SURRY COUNTY, N.C. -- Nick Brown with Surry County 911 says 911 is not working in Surry County.

Brown says 911 went down around 8 p.m. Monday. As of Tuesday at 9:45 a.m., it was still down.

Surry County 911 got a call from Century Link and the 911 company saying there was a problem and 911 was down. Crews are working to fix the problem. There is no timeframe on when 911 could be back up and running in the county.

People in Surry County should call 336-374-3000 if they have an emergency.

