UPDATE: The 911 outage reported in Surry County on Thursday has been fixed and 911 lines are now working, according to Surry County 911 Communications.

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. -- Surry County 911 Communications is reporting a 911 outage in the county Thursday evening. Officials say if you have an emergency, call 336-374-3000 instead.

Emergency Officials say the issue involves a fiber line cut in Ashe county. Crews are working to fix the problem.

The outage started sometime before 7 p.m. Thursday, and there's no estimated time on when 911 could be back up.

