GREENSBORO, N.C. — The City of Greensboro hosted its eighth annual 9/11 'Memorial Stair Climb' Saturday. The event is held every year to honor and remember those who lost their lives on 9/11.

The stair climb took place at the Belleade parking deck on N. Greene St. in downtown Greensboro.

Participants climbed the flights of stairs at the deck nine times, representing the 73 flights of stairs equivalent to the highest floor New York Fire Department firefighters reached on 9/11.

