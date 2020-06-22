911 outage reported in Gibsonville area

GIBSONVILLE, N.C. — 911 service is down for those who live in the Gibsonville area.
Alamance County officials said Monday around 11 a.m. that Century Link/AT&T customers are unable to use their landline or internet to call 911.
Century Link/AT&T is currently working to fix the problem but an estimated repair time is unavailable.
Alamance County officials are urging customers to use a cell phone or find alternate options to contact the Alamance County Communications Center at 336-570-6777.
