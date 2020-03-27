FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office is asking people to stop calling 911, to ask questions about the stay-at-home order.

Forsyth Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough, Jr. said the system is overwhelmed by non-emergency calls.

He said, “We understand you have questions regarding the Stay-At-Home orders that will go into effect at 5 p.m. on Friday. Do not call 911 with questions regarding the orders. The 911 system is currently overwhelmed by non-emergency inquiries, meaning people with actual emergencies are not getting assistance as quickly as they need.”

Both the Winston-Salem and Forsyth County orders are identical. For answers to frequently asked questions, visit the City of Winston-Salem.

FACTS NOT FEAR

Remember facts, not fear when talking about the coronavirus. You should take the same measures recommended by health leaders to prevent the spread of the flu and other viruses. That means washing your hands, avoiding touching your face, and covering coughs and sneezes.

RELATED: Facts Not Fear | What you need to know about the COVID-19 outbreak

WHERE YOU GET INFORMATION ABOUT THE CORONAVIRUS IS IMPORTANT

It is important to make sure the information you are getting about the coronavirus is coming directly from reliable sources like the CDC and NCDHHS. Be careful not to spread misinformation about coronavirus on social media.

For more information visit the CDC OR NCDHHS

NC CORONAVIRUS HOTLINE

The state also has a special hotline set up where you can call 2-1-1 or 866-462-3821 for more information on the coronavirus. You can also submit questions online at ncpoisoncontrol.org or select chat to talk with someone about the virus.

You can also text keyword VIRUS to WFMY News 2 at 336-379-5775 to find out more information.

