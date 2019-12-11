BURLINGTON, N.C. — 94-year-old Bob Sargent served in the Navy during World War II.

He's done a lot since then.

"I’ve retired three times and worked through all my retirements and I’m still doing it," Sargent said.

His latest gig is a barista at veteran-owned, family operated Salvation Coffee Company in Burlington.

"I get up in the morning I have aches and pains and problems and I just leave them right there and go to work haha!"

Sargent said it's a work in progress, with a big laugh.

"I can make a latte, a cold drink, but these kids make it so easy and I struggle and they just throw it together and it’s so good."

He doesn't give himself enough credit. He doesn't even think of himself as a hero, even though he served our country bravely.

"No, No!" he exclaimed. "Heavens no," he continued adamantly. "I always say the real heroes of any war are still over there, so they’re the real ones and that’s what I’m celebrating today."

Sargent took his apron off, and instead signed autographs and shared stories with anyone who wanted to learn about World War II on Veterans Day.

"I’m a little embarrassed, but I am signing autographs today," Sargent said. "You see I lived it and at the time it was just part of life for us guys."

He has a sense of humor about how the community views him as a local celebrity.

"I don’t feel like a hero, don’t look like a hero, but I am old and glad I’m that old haha."

Sargent said every day is a day to thank a veteran.

"The gratefulness of the American people, it makes you feel, wanted and loved you know and appreciated," Sargent said. "I’m just an old veteran appreciating the country that he fought for and I love it."

Salvation Coffee Company gave veterans coffee free of charge on Monday.







