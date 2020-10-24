98-year-old woman dies after being hit by vehicle while crossing grocery store parking lot in Orange County: deputies

Nell Richardson,98, was found in front of a Food Lion where she had been hit as she was crossing the parking lot, deputies said. She later passed at Duke Hospital.

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. — A 98-year-old woman was hit and killed in an Orange County crash Saturday.

According to the Orange County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened at 101 N. Scottswood Blvd. off Highway 70, about a mile outside the Hillsborough town limits.

Once on scene, Nell Richardson,98, was found in front of a Food Lion where she had been hit as she was crossing the parking lot, deputies said.

Richardson was taken to Duke hospital where she died from her injuries.